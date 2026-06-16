Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Brock Jones's avatar
Brock Jones
1h

In an era that lacks accountability, I love that Dr. Prasad and Sensible Medicine always keep receipts and will approach topics beyond the narrow lens that the media does

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