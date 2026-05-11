Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Adam Ginensky's avatar
Adam Ginensky
16h

May I suggest that a summary of your article would be statistics don't lie, but statisticians do. Or perhaps, demings formulation- if you torture the data enough it will confess.

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JDM's avatar
JDM
16h

This is an excellent analysis.

John, please distill your concerns about the CHAMPION AF trial into no more than 3 paragraphs — a crisp critique of endpoints and analysis without innuendo or ad hominem attacks — then send it as a letter to the NEJM. This is how to express your concerns in a forum that will be read by the journal editors. If published, your letter and the paper author’s answers to it will influence the thousands of cardiologists and internists who read this most influential journal regularly.

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