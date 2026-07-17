Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Adam Cifu, MD's avatar
Adam Cifu, MD
10h

😉

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Laurel's avatar
Laurel
3h

Have you tried changing birthdates? I’ve noticed that my patients with more recent birthdates seem to live longer, so that should be an easy enough intervention in the EMR.

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