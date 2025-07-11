Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Oliva's avatar
Robert Oliva
14h

Thank you for this heartfelt memory of struggles and honest emotions. I’m not a medical doctor so hearing what happens behind the “curtain” is both enlightening and compelling. I’m moved by your honesty and willingness to share. Your piece is one of the best I’ve read. Not only are you a good doctor you are a good human being. Thank you so much for all you’ve done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heather Seierstad's avatar
Heather Seierstad
12h

The story about AS is not euthanasia, it was palliative care. You were not aiming for his death, you were aiming for discharge, which unfortunately was impossible. If you had sent him home with hospice without that trial, he would have suffered all night and died anyway and his family would have been traumatized. Instead you asked him his goal of care and he gave it to you, and you tried. I had a similar experience trying bipap on a lady who wanted to live but didn’t want intubation for a bad pneumonia. She didn’t make it. She wasn’t going to make it, she just couldn’t face it without trying one more thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture