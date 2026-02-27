Sensible Medicine

marlon1492
3h

I appreciate you writing this. COVID drastically changed my view of government effectiveness and my trust in experts.

My mother-in-law died alone in a hospital here in LA because we weren't allowed to visit her.

In California we allowed essential businesses to remain open. Of course movie productions were deck essential businesses. And they could have catered meals for the crew, but the restaurants across the street had to remain closed.

What about wearing masks to walk to your table in a restaurant, but not while you were sitting down. That was just stupid!

Our public schools were closed for 18 months. At the time, I thought zoom schooling would work okay, but I found out my smart kids, and their friends, watched tiktok while sitting in front of their computers all day. And they became programmed to be afraid of other people so much so that they didn't want to leave the house. Sadly they still feel the need to wear a mask when they are on an airplane. They can't help themselves.

I'm am genuinely envious of your gratitude -- I'm still disillusioned.

Nancy Ofori
3h

I can appreciate your gratitude and I must admit you are truly fortunate to have not lost anyone close to you. Regrettably, I lost my husband to Covid-19 in 2021. Anytime Covid-19 is mentioned, I recollect the time I spent in the ICU with my husband. After he passed, I could still hear the peeping noise of the monitors in the ICU for weeks on end.

