Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini
4h

Facts don’t care about your feelings ? Just the facts mom. We need to be protected from bad science. Glad we can have conversations now without fear of losing our jobs

Reply
Share
J Askins's avatar
J Askins
3h

Excellent article, Dr. Marine. These genetic drugs never passed the test of the “three D’s” that are known for all other pharmaceuticals, including vaccines: DOSE - DISTRIBUTION - DURATION of action. The DOSE isn’t how much they put in your shoulder; it is the amount of spike protein produced by your cells under the direction of the mRNA. That dose is unpredictable. DISTRIBUTION? The mRNA goes everywhere in the body including brain, ovaries, myocardium. DURATION? Not just a few days but reports of 2 years and counting. I agree mRNA might be of value in cancer where potential benefit could outweigh the risk. But as a “vaccine”? No way!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture