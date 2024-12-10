What characteristics define your most ideal screening test?
Answers from an internist and an oncologist
I recently had the privilege of interviewing Chadi Nabhan about his new book, The Cancer Journey, for The Clinical Excellence Podcast. Chadi and I have known each other for years and it is always a pleasure to catch up. The Cancer Journey is an excellent book that I think is useful not only to patients and their families but to anyone in a “medicine-adjacent” field. The book includes a very readable and intelligent chapter about cancer screening. We didn’t talk about screening on the podcast, maybe because he and I part ways on the topic, Chadi more on the enthusiast side of the spectrum and me more on the skeptic side.
After we recorded, Chadi sent me a note asking the question, "What characteristics define your most ideal screening test?" I liked the question and asked Chadi if he wanted to co-author one of our Sensible Medicine “debate” posts: one question, two or more authors, 500 words or less, the authors don’t see each other’s posts before publication. He graciously agreed.
Adam Cifu
First, Dr. Chadi Nabhan
Going up against Adam Cifu is no easy feat. I admire the thoughtful physician in Adam and have had the privilege of working alongside him during my time at The University of Chicago. I witnessed firsthand his humanistic nature and his astute, critical appraisal of medical literature. He also has a Substack—while I don’t. So, clearly, he must know more than I do. But does he?
Did I have a PSA to screen for prostate cancer? I have.
Did Adam have a PSA for the same reason? I bet.
Did I have a colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer at some point? Yes. I suspect Adam, also.
So, why is Adam all up in arms about screening tests if he subjects himself to the same? You’ll need to ask him, but our posts may clarify his opinion and where we diverge.
After two decades in medicine and oncology, I’ve learned to accept the imperfections inherent to our field, which is why I am comfortable with screening.
See, science isn’t perfect – nothing is (well, except the books I’ve written). We can’t always have the perfect study, endpoints, inclusion/exclusion criteria, or perfect everything. Despite these imperfections, we’ve learned to guide patients through the many uncertainties that medicine often presents.
Voltaire once said, “Don’t make perfect the enemy of good.” I try to live by this and suggest you do as well. Seems like Voltaire and I have something in common.
So, I’ll come out and admit immediately: there is no perfect screening test or even a perfect clinical trial. In fact, I am asking Adam to design the perfect screening trial with the end point he trusts, the enrollees he proposes, and for a disease of his choosing, and I promise that I can poke holes in that study, because no study is perfect.
However, screening tests deserve closer scrutiny, as they target healthy individuals to detect cancers at a curable stage—a noble, but challenging goal
There are false positives when we end up performing expensive tests on benign findings, some of which carry complications. We may detect cancers that will never pose a threat or don’t require immediate intervention. Also, a negative test may miss an existing cancer, giving a false sense of security. False positives and negatives are an inherent part of screening. Can you find me a screening test that is 100% sensitive AND 100% specific? Don’t bother—such a test doesn’t exist.
Of course, we all want a screening test to reduce our risk of dying, but perhaps reducing the risk of dying from the specific cancer the test is destined to detect is “good enough”? Critics argue that the procedures to follow an abnormal finding are risky, even fatal. I believe these risks are often exaggerated—every medical intervention carries risk, from Tylenol to Adam’s yearly flu shot.
Despite the imperfections and limitations of screening tests (listing all screening studies across all cancers and scrutinizing them is beyond the scope of this opinion piece) I believe that screening select people who meet high risk criteria is a valuable and acceptable practice. By engaging in shared decision making, we can effectively balance the trade-offs involved in testing.
Let’s have a conversation about the pros and cons so that each person can make a decision that is most suitable to their individual situation. I plan on having that conversation with Adam regarding his future colonoscopy.
Second, Dr. Adam Cifu
I’ve probably already written too much about screening on this site. But, as I noted above, I really liked the way this question organized my thinking in a new way.
My first idea for this column was to go back to the traditional “characteristics of successful screening tests” slide and explain each of the points.
Then I realized this would be a cop-out. Not only have I already done this, but I have to admit that none of our screening tests, including those I discuss with my patients daily, fulfill these criteria. There is no cheap and widely acceptable test that screens for a common, serious disease in the preclinical stage. There is no test that has perfect test characteristics, reliably ruling out dangerous diseases while diagnosing only cancers that warrant treatment. There is no screening test that, when applied to an average risk population, decreases all-cause mortality.1
Because no screening test fulfills these five criteria, I realized that this slide is missing a bullet point.
Reliable data on all potential effects (positive and negative) of screening must be easily available.
We don’t really have this for our screening tests, though efforts have been made to abstract it from the data we do have. This is my favorite right now.
So, the characteristics that define my most ideal screening test are the five above, with the additional new bullet point. This would allow me to actually have intelligent conversations with my patients. Using the data from the link above, the conversation would sound something like this:
If you get this test, you will be 2.9% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, about a 12% chance over 15 years.
You will be 0.17% less likely to die of prostate cancer (but you will be at risk of the side effects of treatment -- incontinence, ED, financial harm). Your chance of dying of prostate cancer if you get screened is 0.71% vs. 0.88% without screening.
If you get screened, you will be 3.1% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer that would not have caused you any harm (this is what we call overdiagnosis). If you are part of this group (6.5% with screening compared with 3.4% without), anything you do about your diagnosis only has the potential to do harm (incontinence, ED, financial harm).
This is not simple, but most medical decisions are not. Give me reliable data like this before we approve and pay for screening tests. Then, although I won’t be able to tell you what my ideal screening test is, my patients will only agree to screening tests that are ideal for them.
Pap smears for cervical cancer screening and prevention probably come the closest to this ideal test though I am in no position to say it is an acceptable test. Also, its importance on a population level, as HPV vaccination becomes more prevalent, is falling.
As Vinay has mentioned earlier, the impact of a screening test is also related to the treatment options of disease not picked up on screening. Breast cancer screening's impact is diminishing because even metastatic breast cancer in a 66-years old can be managed for many, many years with good quality of life. And Adam has correctly mentioned the impact of HPV vaccines on Ca cervix screening.
Blood pressure and fasting blood sugar as screening tests in asymptomatic and healthy populations make a difference because there is no downside to making the diagnoses and treating these conditions (I am leaving out lipid levels for the time being because they are a shade more controversial). When the results are borderline, there are few downsides to waiting and not treating as well. Sometimes I think cancer screening tests should also be subject to the same standards. That the test should pick up disease that needs to be treated and if the test is normal, the chance of that disease should be negligible now and in the near and medium term future. No cancer screening test can rule out the possibility of that cancer being present, but just not being picked up at that time. And every pathology picked up on a screening test is obviously not cancer.
It is also about impact. The amount we talk about cancer screening vis a vis individual and population benefits versus thinking more about high blood pressure, fasting blood sugar and lipids is far out of proportion because of the noise that cancer makes.
I sometimes think that if HBP was newly discovered entity and blood pressure measurement cost 1000 USD, we would have hospitals wings dedicated only to the screening and diagnosis and treatment of hypertension, the same way that if X-rays were discovered and X-ray machines were invented say 50 years after MRI or ultrasound, a chest X-ray would probably cost 1000 USD and an MRI perhaps 100 USD and we would wonder at how great a flattened 2-dimensional representation of the chest is.
Dr. Nabhan and Dr. Cifu,
I have several comments on your valuable analysis and concepts. While I find many points of agreement, I also have some epistemological discrepancies regarding diagnostic tests, particularly in relation to the following excerpts:
“However, screening tests deserve closer scrutiny, as they target healthy individuals to detect cancers at a curable stage—a noble, but challenging goal.”
“There are false positives when we end up performing expensive tests on benign findings, some of which carry complications. We may detect cancers that will never pose a threat or don’t require immediate intervention. Also, a negative test may miss an existing cancer, giving a false sense of security. False positives and negatives are an inherent part of screening.”
Regarding these two concepts, I would like to emphasize that screening tests are not conducted on “healthy individuals” but rather on “asymptomatic individuals” or “a-symptomatic individuals” who may already be in a preclinical disease stage while tentatively appearing healthy. Screening tests, if truly intended for this purpose, are used to “rule out” disease—or perhaps better, to “detect” or confirm an individual’s condition as healthy for the disease or condition being studied—under conditions of low prevalence or with an individual pre-test probability close to the population prevalence.
A test with such potential should have at least perfect or near-perfect sensitivity, meaning a negligible number of false negatives. However, these tests often have low specificity, resulting in a high rate of false positives. For instance, an ultra-sensitive test like ELISA for HIV requires a confirmatory, specific test such as Western blot to clarify whether a positive result is a false positive.
Unfortunately, in clinical practice, and even in public health contexts—setting aside the false promise of the so-called “liquid biopsy for detecting resectable cancers”—no such test exists for cancer or most prevalent conditions. For example, excluding colonoscopy, tests like mammography or PSA for cancer, or even the ubiquitous EKG for acute myocardial infarction, are more specific than sensitive but are mistakenly used as screening tools.
In my 40+ years of clinical research and diagnostic testing experience—particularly in cancer—I have come to the conviction that detecting cancer, even at an ultra-early stage, is always too late.
Regarding the attributes of a good screening test—which I would extend to all diagnostic tests—the key question is whether it significantly modifies the natural history of the disease in a cost-risk-benefit manner. These metrics should be individualized to the patient’s preferences, circumstances, and values. For instance, urinary incontinence or sexual dysfunction might be of little concern to some, while for others, these may represent the most degrading or undignified conditions imaginable.
Thus, a test should be selected based on its efficacy or effectiveness, not merely its operational performance. This requires evaluating its impact through experimental designs, such as treatment guided by procalcitonin results in lower respiratory tract infections. Such designs allow us to estimate the number needed to treat for a false positive or negative, and after adjustments, to determine the help-to-harm ratio.
What are your thoughts?
Warm regards,
Jairo Echeverry-Raad