Alternative Modalities for Breast Cancer Screening
Alternative Modalities for Breast Cancer Screening

The second of two posts on breast cancer screening today.
Adam Cifu, MD
Feb 18, 2026

Today on the podcast, I am joined by Dr. Jennifer Rusiecki. Dr. Rusiecki is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago. She is the Director of Women’s Health and Gender-Based Care in the internal medicine residency program and the assistant clinic director overseeing gender-based care.

Dr. Rusiecki and I discussed the article appraised in the other post today, and also discussed the issues of screening for breast cancer in women with dense breasts and breast cancer screening more generally. Dr. Rusieki and I don’t agree on everything, and you might leave more confused than you came, but I still think it is worth a listen.

Some further reading:

The infographic on mammography we discussed.

A recent article on mammogram quandaries.

