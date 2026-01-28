Sensible Medicine

This Fortnight in Medicine XVIII
This Fortnight in Medicine XVIII

Treating influenza and a look back a seminal heart failure study
Adam Cifu, MD, John Mandrola, and Andrew J Foy
Jan 28, 2026

No video this week — we had a bit of a computer meltdown — but two interesting articles.

  1. Baloxavir Marboxil for Uncomplicated Influenza in Adults and Adolescents

  1. Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of up-titration of guideline-directed medical therapies for acute heart failure (STRONG-HF): a multinational, open-label, randomised, trial

As always, thanks for listening. If you have articles you would like us to cover, please send us a suggestion at sensiblemedicine2022@gmail.com.

