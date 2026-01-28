This Fortnight in Medicine XVIII

No video this week — we had a bit of a computer meltdown — but two interesting articles.
Efficacy of Baloxavir Treatment in Preventing Transmission of Influenza
Clinical efficacy and safety of baloxavir marboxil in the treatment of influenza: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials
Benefit of Early Oseltamivir Therapy for Adults Hospitalized With Influenza A: An Observational Study
The Wall Street Journal, which may have stimulated the market this year, reports that The flu is surging. How Antivirals Can Help.
Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of up-titration of guideline-directed medical therapies for acute heart failure (STRONG-HF): a multinational, open-label, randomised, trial
As always, thanks for listening. If you have articles you would like us to cover, please send us a suggestion at sensiblemedicine2022@gmail.com.
