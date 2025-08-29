Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carlos Valladares's avatar
Carlos Valladares
3h

Completely agree! Once upon a time research was done to find out things, nowadays it’s done to enrich a curriculum and/or advance a career. A waste of time and other’s money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George's avatar
George
1h

I believe most studies on social determinants of health fall into this umbrella.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture