Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
2

This Fortnight in Medicine (IV)

Adam Cifu, MD's avatar
John Mandrola's avatar
Adam Cifu, MD
and
John Mandrola
Jul 16, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

Primary articles discussed:

Articles referenced:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture