Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jodie Willett's avatar
Jodie Willett
4h

As an Australian observer it is unfathomable that that merely suggesting a policy that Australia adopted almost after everyone had a first dose is controversial in the US. It was decided early on that boosters were for the elderly and immune compromised. It is not recommended for children or the otherwise healthy. It was possibly a mistake to ever give them to this population, but at least policy has moved on. Medicine and science has become hopelessly political in the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Flora, MD's avatar
Daniel Flora, MD
1h

I am trying to look at all of this with an open mind. I followed Vinay’s work for years and there was a time when I really appreciated how he approached evidence. Over time his tone shifted. His takes became more contrarian and many of his interpretations of oncology trials felt settled before he even talked through the data. When people in our field raised concerns, the responses did not show much humility or willingness to revisit his conclusions.

What is happening at CBER feels very similar. These are serious claims and they need to be supported by a clear, transparent process. Right now it is difficult to understand how strong the signal actually is because none of that context has been shown. Time will sort out the evidence and the true causes. This early communication did not help with clarity.

The tone of his memo

was sharp and very certain. I am not even sure it sounded like him. Part of me wonders if he was encouraged to word it that way. And once a letter like that goes out to thousands of people, it is hard to imagine it was ever going to stay internal. The way it was written made a leak almost expected.

That mix of tone, lack of context, and the way it immediately spilled into public view makes it hard to separate the science from the messaging. It feels far from the thoughtful evidence based voice I used to read. I could be wrong in how I am seeing this and I am open to that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture