John and Adam discuss our hopes for Vinay’s tenure at the FDA and how we intend to keep Sensible Medicine a vibrant place on Substack, a place where we will continue to showcase a range of ideas and opinions about all things bio-medicine. We also answer some of the questions from our recent “ask us anything” post.
Vinay at FDA; what's next for Sensible Medicine; ask us anything answers
May 08, 2025
Sensible Medicine
Common sense and original thinking in bio-medicine
A platform for diverse views and debate
