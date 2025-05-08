Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Vinay at FDA; what's next for Sensible Medicine; ask us anything answers

Adam Cifu, MD
and
John Mandrola
May 08, 2025
Transcript

John and Adam discuss our hopes for Vinay’s tenure at the FDA and how we intend to keep Sensible Medicine a vibrant place on Substack, a place where we will continue to showcase a range of ideas and opinions about all things bio-medicine. We also answer some of the questions from our recent “ask us anything” post.

