Going Beyond "AI in Medicine"

Most conversations about “AI in Medicine” bore me. I think this is because either we lack the imagination to consider how AI will change medicine in the next decade, or we are not being specific enough about how small parts of medicine could be productively affected.

Dr. Shantanu Nundy, MD, MBA, is a practicing physician whom I like to think of as a serial innovator. He is currently an advisor on artificial intelligence to the FDA in the Commissioner’s Office. He has spent a great deal of time and energy thinking deeply about what AI can bring us today and in the future. I hope you enjoy this conversation.