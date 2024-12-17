Adam Cifu Interviewed by Michael Easter on the TWO/PERCENT Substack and Podcast

I had the pleasure of being interviewed by Michael Easter. Michael is behind the TWO/PERCENT Substack where he offers “practical, accurate, and useful health, performance, and mindset information.” I’ve listened to, and read, a bunch of Michael’s content. Not only is it enjoyable but it seems, well, sensible. Our conversation was inspired by my Coming Out Against the Healthy Lifestyle post.

I hope you enjoy our conversation and maybe find another substack to follow.

Adam Cifu

Our conversation covers:

Why Adam wrote the post and the rise of the cult of the healthy lifestyle.

The benefits, realities, and limits of adopting healthy lifestyle changes.

How the belief that all health can be improved with better diet and exercise can lead patients to wrongly believe they are responsible for all of their health issues.

Why criticism of modern medicine is on the rise.

How “medical reversal” highlights the need for evidence-based practices.

The rise of longevity and why many longevity practices often lack robust evidence.

Why personalized healthcare is essential for effective treatment.

Problems with over-medicalization.

How finding the right doctor can be a challenging process.

Share