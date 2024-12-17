Playback speed
Adam Cifu Interviewed by Michael Easter on the TWO/PERCENT Substack and Podcast

A follow up to "Coming Out Against the Healthy Lifestyle"
Adam Cifu, MD
and
Michael Easter
Dec 17, 2024
Transcript

I had the pleasure of being interviewed by Michael Easter. Michael is behind the TWO/PERCENT Substack where he offers “practical, accurate, and useful health, performance, and mindset information.” I’ve listened to, and read, a bunch of Michael’s content. Not only is it enjoyable but it seems, well, sensible. Our conversation was inspired by my Coming Out Against the Healthy Lifestyle post.

I hope you enjoy our conversation and maybe find another substack to follow.

Adam Cifu

Our conversation covers:

  • Why Adam wrote the post and the rise of the cult of the healthy lifestyle.

  • The benefits, realities, and limits of adopting healthy lifestyle changes.

  • How the belief that all health can be improved with better diet and exercise can lead patients to wrongly believe they are responsible for all of their health issues.

  • Why criticism of modern medicine is on the rise.

  • How “medical reversal” highlights the need for evidence-based practices.

  • The rise of longevity and why many longevity practices often lack robust evidence.

  • Why personalized healthcare is essential for effective treatment.

  • Problems with over-medicalization.

  • How finding the right doctor can be a challenging process.

Adam Cifu, MD
