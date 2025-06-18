This Fortnight in Medicine (Episode II)

Clinical Validation of a Circulating Tumor DNA–Based Blood Test to Screen for Colorectal Cancer

If you want a deeper dive into cancer screening, we have covered the topic a lot on Sensible Medicine. There is a video debate Vinay, John, and Adam had about colon cancer screening. We also posted two follow-up articles for that debate. Adam has written six different articles about screening.

The Effect of Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock Management Bundle (SEP-1) Compliance and Implementation on Mortality Among Patients With Sepsis : A Systematic Review

Goodhart's law

Last but not least, a link to or our “Merch Page”, so you too can sport a Sensible Medicine t-shirt.

Share