This Fortnight in Medicine (Episode II)

This Substack is reader-supported. If you appreciate our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Clinical Validation of a Circulating Tumor DNA–Based Blood Test to Screen for Colorectal Cancer
If you want a deeper dive into cancer screening, we have covered the topic a lot on Sensible Medicine. There is a video debate Vinay, John, and Adam had about colon cancer screening. We also posted two follow-up articles for that debate. Adam has written six different articles about screening.
The Effect of Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock Management Bundle (SEP-1) Compliance and Implementation on Mortality Among Patients With Sepsis : A Systematic Review
Last but not least, a link to or our “Merch Page”, so you too can sport a Sensible Medicine t-shirt.
Share this post