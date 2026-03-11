Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine
Sensible Medicine
This Fortnight in Medicine XXI
0:00
-35:50

This Fortnight in Medicine XXI

Hyponatremia and ACL Injuries
Adam Cifu, MD's avatar
John Mandrola's avatar
Andrew J Foy's avatar
Adam Cifu, MD, John Mandrola, and Andrew J Foy
Mar 11, 2026

Sodium Correction Rates and Associated Outcomes Among Patients With Severe Hyponatremia: A Retrospective Cohort Study

Effect of Neuromuscular Warm-up on Injuries in Female Soccer and Basketball Athletes in Urban Public High Schools

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture