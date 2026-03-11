This Fortnight in Medicine XXI

Sensible MedicineThis Fortnight in Medicine XXI1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -35:50-35:50Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.This Fortnight in Medicine XXIHyponatremia and ACL InjuriesAdam Cifu, MD, John Mandrola, and Andrew J FoyMar 11, 2026ShareTranscriptSodium Correction Rates and Associated Outcomes Among Patients With Severe Hyponatremia: A Retrospective Cohort StudyA Randomized Trial of Targeted Hyponatremia Correction in Hospitalized PatientsEffect of Neuromuscular Warm-up on Injuries in Female Soccer and Basketball Athletes in Urban Public High SchoolsWhy Are So Many Teen Girls Still Tearing Their A.C.L.s?Injury prevention programs that include plyometric exercises reduce the incidence of anterior cruciate ligament injury: a systematic review of cluster randomised trialsDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksSensible MedicineCommon sense and original thinking in bio-medicineA platform for diverse views and debateCommon sense and original thinking in bio-medicine A platform for diverse views and debateSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAndrew J FoyWrites Andrew J Foy SubscribeAdam Cifu, MDJohn MandrolaRecent EpisodesGoing Beyond "AI in Medicine"Mar 4 • Adam Cifu, MDThis Fortnight in Medicine XXFeb 25 • Adam Cifu, MD, John Mandrola, and Andrew J FoyAlternative Modalities for Breast Cancer ScreeningFeb 18 • Adam Cifu, MDThis Fortnight in Medicine XIXFeb 11 • Adam Cifu, MD, John Mandrola, and Andrew J FoyThis Fortnight in Medicine XVIIIJan 28 • Adam Cifu, MD, John Mandrola, and Andrew J FoyWhen to treat (or not treat) a high cholesterol Jan 18 • John MandrolaThis Fortnight in Medicine XVIIJan 14 • Adam Cifu, MD, John Mandrola, and Andrew J Foy