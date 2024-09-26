Sensible Medicine

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Should Doctors Voice Their Own Mental Illness Publicly?
Another Sensible Medicine debate
  
Adam Cifu, MD
 and 
Vinay Prasad
79
Is there a difference between Jay Varma for tecovirimat and Ashish Jha for Paxlovid?
Public health uses propaganda to push drugs, not data; Expediency over evidence
  
Vinay Prasad
16
Ask Us Anything!
As we move into the third year of Sensible Medicine, we thank you and talk about the future
  
Adam Cifu, MD
John Mandrola
, and 
Vinay Prasad
32
When Trials Are Stopped Early for Benefit...
Caution is warranted
  
John Mandrola
17
What I read last week 9/22/24
It was a good week of reading, three articles belonging to my favorite genre – things that we thought worked but don’t, things that should work but…
  
Adam Cifu, MD
26
Diagnostic Limitations
Maybe the place to start is to acknowledge our diagnostic limitations, while realizing that our therapeutic interventions aren’t just limited to pills…
  
Dan Milyavsky
45
The 50-year Failure of American Health Care
America is getting sicker. It's time to look at root causes. It’s time for new leadership
  
Marty Makary M.D., M.P.H.
101
Thickened Liquids for Older Adults is Likely a Useless Therapy, but a Current Study Cannot Prove It.
The study of the week explores the common mistake of making causal leaps from non-randomized observational studies
  
John Mandrola
39
Is there a such thing as 'too little benefit' in oncology?
And is there a price we can't afford?
  
Vinay Prasad
8
Back to Sleep Series in Audio Format
I learned a lot from Elizabeth Fama’s multipart series on the back-to-sleep recommendation for infants.
  
Elizabeth Fama
1
1:05:46
Friday Reflection 44: Diagnostic Enigma
Ask general internists what they love about their field, and they are likely to talk about long-term relationships with patients and the pleasure of…
  
Adam Cifu, MD
20
A Letter to the Editor of JACC-HF, which was Rejected
Sensible Medicine is proud to publish a brilliant critical appraisal that was sent as a letter to the editor but rejected.
  
Anis Rassi Jr
J. Antonio Marin-Neto
, and 
Luis Correia
18
© 2024 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture