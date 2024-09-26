Sensible Medicine
Should Doctors Voice Their Own Mental Illness Publicly?
Another Sensible Medicine debate
19 hrs ago
Adam Cifu, MD
and
Vinay Prasad
Is there a difference between Jay Varma for tecovirimat and Ashish Jha for Paxlovid?
Public health uses propaganda to push drugs, not data; Expediency over evidence
Sep 25
Vinay Prasad
Ask Us Anything!
As we move into the third year of Sensible Medicine, we thank you and talk about the future
Sep 24
Adam Cifu, MD
John Mandrola
Vinay Prasad
When Trials Are Stopped Early for Benefit...
Caution is warranted
Sep 23
John Mandrola
What I read last week 9/22/24
It was a good week of reading, three articles belonging to my favorite genre – things that we thought worked but don’t, things that should work but…
Sep 22
Adam Cifu, MD
Diagnostic Limitations
Maybe the place to start is to acknowledge our diagnostic limitations, while realizing that our therapeutic interventions aren’t just limited to pills…
Sep 20
Dan Milyavsky
The 50-year Failure of American Health Care
America is getting sicker. It's time to look at root causes. It’s time for new leadership
Sep 19
Marty Makary M.D., M.P.H.
Thickened Liquids for Older Adults is Likely a Useless Therapy, but a Current Study Cannot Prove It.
The study of the week explores the common mistake of making causal leaps from non-randomized observational studies
Sep 16
John Mandrola
Is there a such thing as 'too little benefit' in oncology?
And is there a price we can't afford?
Sep 15
Vinay Prasad
Back to Sleep Series in Audio Format
I learned a lot from Elizabeth Fama’s multipart series on the back-to-sleep recommendation for infants.
Sep 15
Elizabeth Fama
Friday Reflection 44: Diagnostic Enigma
Ask general internists what they love about their field, and they are likely to talk about long-term relationships with patients and the pleasure of…
Sep 13
Adam Cifu, MD
A Letter to the Editor of JACC-HF, which was Rejected
Sensible Medicine is proud to publish a brilliant critical appraisal that was sent as a letter to the editor but rejected.
Sep 12
Anis Rassi Jr
J. Antonio Marin-Neto
Luis Correia
